Jeremy Corbyn accused of cowardice over Brexit

Labour risked a damaging split over Brexit as Jeremy Corbyn faced calls to back keeping the UK in the single market.

The party hierarchy was accused of “cowardice” and adopting a “ridiculous” position by telling peers not to support an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill calling on the government to negotiate a Norway-style Brexit within the European Economic Area.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell insisted the party had to seek a “traditional British compromise” balancing the interests of Leave and Remain voters.

But Labour’s Lord Alli, one of the signatories to the amendment, accused the party leadership of “cowardice” and said it was “paralysed by indecision”.