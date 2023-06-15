All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Jenny Gilruth did not break the ministerial code, says First Minister

The Scottish Conservatives had accused the now education secretary Jenny Gilruth of giving her Fife constituents “preferential treatment” while she was transport minister
By Rachel Amery
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
First Minister Humza Yousaf says Jenny Gilruth did not break the ministerial code. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.First Minister Humza Yousaf says Jenny Gilruth did not break the ministerial code. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.
First Minister Humza Yousaf says Jenny Gilruth did not break the ministerial code. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

Humza Yousaf says he is confident Jenny Gilruth did not break the ministerial code.

In May Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross accused Ms Gilruth of breaking the ministerial code while she serving as transport minister.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The previous November she had postponed rail works which would have seen the line closed the line between Edinburgh and Fife over the Christmas period.

Mr Ross claimed this decision cost the taxpayer £1 million, went against the advice of Network Rail, ScotRail and Transport Scotland, and ended up causing greater travel disruption.

He then accused Ms Gilruth, who is now education secretary, of breaking the ministerial code by giving her constituents in Mid Fife and Glenrothes “preferential treatment”.

However the first minister has now written to Mr Ross dismissing his allegations.

Mr Yousaf says the works, which were between Haymarket and Dalmeny, would have disrupted passengers up and down the east coast, and would not have been isolated to just those in Ms Gilruth’s constituency.

Mr Yousaf said: “I have considered this matter carefully and I am confident that it does not constitute a breach of the Scottish ministerial code.

“It is evident not only in Scottish Government advice on these rail works but also in ScotRail’s own paperwork, that whilst Ms Gilruth’s constituency was affected, so were many others across Fife, central Scotland and the east coast, with the likelihood of reduced services between Edinburgh and Dundee, Fife to Edinburgh, and up to Perth.

“There was also likely to be service disruption on the Aberdeen to Edinburgh route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is no evidence to suggest that Ms Gilruth’s constituency would have been impacted to a greater degree than any of the other constituencies.”

He added: “I am therefore satisfied there was no impropriety and that Ms Gilruth was acting entirely legitimately in seeking advice on the network-wide impact of rail works on a major piece of national infrastructure.

“I am of the view that there has been no breach of the ministerial code.”

Related topics:Humza YousafDouglas RossFirst MinisterScottish ConservativesEdinburghFifeScotRail