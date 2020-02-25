James Grundy: Tory MP 'sorry' after he was filmed flashing his genitals in a pub

Have your say

A Tory MP has apologised after he was filmed flashing his genitals in a pub.

James Grundy dropped his trousers at a private event in the bar, with onlookers encouraging him to expose himself.

The incident took place more than a decade before Mr Grundy was elected as MP for Leigh, Greater Manchester, in 2019.

He said: "I apologise for my actions and for any offence caused."

Footage obtained by LBC showed Mr Grundy taking down his trousers and a woman could be heard telling him to lift his shirt to show his genitals.

All those involved in the event in 2007 are understood to have been over the age of 18 at the time.

LBC reported that the incident took place in the Rams Head Inn in Lowton, in what is now Mr Grundy's constituency.

Mr Grundy became a councillor in 2008 before being elected as MP in 2019 - the first Tory to represent Leigh.

