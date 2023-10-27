Balls of fire and smoke rising above Gaza City during an Israeli strike on October 27, 2023 (Photo by Yousef Hassouna / AFP)

The Israeli military has said its ground forces are “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip, as the army moved closer to a full ground invasion of the besieged territory.

Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets.

“In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening,” he said. “The IDF is acting with great force… to achieve the objectives of the war.”

Earlier, the country’s defence minister said Israel expects to launch a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon to destroy Hamas.

The UN General Assembly, meanwhile, approved a nonbinding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza, leading to a cessation of hostilities.

It was the first UN response to Hamas’s surprise October 7 attacks on Israel and the ongoing military response.

The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions, including by the UK, after rejecting a Canadian amendment backed by the United States to unequivocally condemn the “terrorist attacks” by Hamas and demand the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Meanwhile, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was praying his family survive the night as the Gaza bombardment continues.

Mr Yousaf revealed via social media that he has been unable to contact his wife’s mother and her husband after communications were cut off as bombing intensified.

Elizabeth El-Nakla and her husband Maged travelled to the region before the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and have been trapped since.

The First Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Gaza is under intense bombing. Telecommunications have been cut off.

“We can’t get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost three weeks.

“We can only pray they survive the night.

“How many more children have to die before the world says enough?”

Mr Yousaf’s remarks come just hours after it emerged he had written to every political leader in the UK to urge them to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a letter understood to have been sent on Thursday evening, he said Israel has a right to defend itself following the attacks but added action must be taken now to stop the “staggering humanitarian disaster” unfolding in Gaza before it becomes “cataclysmic”.

Mr Yousaf said: “The abhorrent terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7 must be unequivocally condemned, and I will continue to join you in doing so. Hamas must release immediately and unconditionally all hostages and cease its missile attacks on Israel.

“The killing of innocent civilians can never be justified, wherever it occurs. Israel, like every other country, has a right to protect itself from attack, but in doing so it must comply with international law.

“Food, water, fuel, and medicine are being restricted, with limited humanitarian supplies – nowhere near enough – being allowed in.

“The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) – the largest humanitarian agency working in Gaza – has warned that unless fuel is allowed into Gaza immediately, the agency will be forced to halt all operations as of today.

“I am, therefore, writing to ask for your support in helping to stop the staggering humanitarian disaster we are witnessing, which is set to get even worse.

“We should stand together and unite in unequivocally calling on all parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor to be opened, so that lifesaving supplies can get into Gaza and innocent civilians who want to leave be given safe passage out.

“The situation in Gaza is at the point of being cataclysmic.

“All of us must do everything we can to prevent that. There must be no more dithering, or delay, together we must call for an immediate ceasefire.”