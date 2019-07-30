Investigation call to protect Scotland's historic documents

A Scottish Labour MSP is calling for action to protect historic records after a number were damaged by rainwater caused by a leak in the roof at the National Records of Scotland. (NRS)

The leak in the dome at the NRS, was revealed in The Scotsman today.

Claire Baker, MSP, Scottish Labour’s culture spokeswoman, has written to culture secretary Fiona Hyslop urging her to investigate.

"With more rain forecast, we need to ensure measures are in place to protect these historical documents from further damage.

“We also need to understand why, when former staff members are saying the need for repairs has been highlighted on a number of occasions, repairs had not been carried out.

SCOTSMAN ONLINE: SUBSCRIBE TO THE SCOTSMAN



“Whether it comes down to a failure in internal reporting, a lack of prioritisation or an absence of adequate funding for the repairs, the reasons need to be clear so they can be quickly addressed.”

READ MORE: Leaking dome at National Records of Scotland causes massive damage to documents

Ms Baker added: "While the digitisation of records means that thankfully no information has been lost, we must ensure our public buildings and contents are sufficiently protected.

"I will be writing to the Culture Secretary urging her to investigate what has happened and to ensure action is taken to protect these historical records from further damage."