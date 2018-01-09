Ineos unveils legal challenge to Scottish fracking ban

Scotland's fracking ban is to face a legal challenge from Grangemouth owner INEOS amid claims the move is "unlawful" and a "misuse of ministerial power."

The Scottish Government imposed the ban last October after environmentalists raised concerns over fracking and the impact of the greenhouse gas emissions. A moratorium had been in place since 2015.

But Ineos today announced it would seek a judicial review of the Scottish Government's "effective ban" on onshore unconventional oil and gas development in Scotland at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

An expert report commissioned by the Scottish Government had concluded that shale gas could be produced safely.

INEOS, which owns two fracking licences in Scotland, will argue that the ban is unlawful.

Tom Pickering, Operations Director at INEOS Shale, said: “The decision in October was a major blow to Scottish science and its engineering industry, as well as being financially costly to INEOS, other businesses and indeed the nation as a whole.

“We have serious concerns about the legitimacy of the ban and have therefore applied to the Court to ask that it review the competency of the decision to introduce it.”

Fracking sees natural gases extracted from shale rock deep below the ground through a process of pumping in high pressure water known as "hydraulic fracturing."

Scotland's Midland Valley could be sitting on trillions of cubic feet of shale gas, enough to power Scotland's needs for decades to come, a report by engineers previously claimed.

The ban in Scotland is operated through a new planning policy of "no support" for hydraulic fracturing developments.

INEOS says there were "very serious errors" within the decision-making process, including a failure to adhere to proper statutory process and a misuse of Ministerial power.

It is feared Scotland will miss out on the numerous economic and employment benefits that will be enjoyed by England, including an estimated 3,100 Scottish jobs. The decision also closed the door on hopes for the estimated £1 billion to be received by local communities as a result of a healthy shale industry.

Mr Pickering added: "If Scotland wants to continue to be considered as a serious place to do business, then it cannot simply remove the policy support that attracted that investment in the first place without proper procedures being followed and without the offer of appropriate financial compensation. In the light of these failings, INEOS has been left with no option other than to raise this legal challenge."