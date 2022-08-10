Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Advocate General for Scotland Lord Stewart QC has published his written submission to the court on Wednesday in in a bid to halt the Scottish Government's attempt to have another referendum through the courts.

He said the reference “does not fall within the jurisdiction of this court” and advised the court “decline to determine the reference as a matter of its inherent discretion”.

The submission adds: “The provision made in schedule six for the deferral of devolution issues directly to this court was not intended to circumvent the specific statutory procedure in section 33 of the 1998 Act.”

The UK Government’s written case to the Supreme Court has said the reference on a Scottish independence referendum should be declined.

It adds: “If the court decides that it does have jurisdiction, the AGS submits, secondly, that the answer to the question referred is ‘yes’.

“A referendum on Scottish independence plainly (at least) relates to the reserved matters of the Union of the Kingdom of Scotland and England and of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

“That conclusion is unaffected by whether the referendum is, in its outcome, advisory or legally binding.”

It comes after Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, Scotland’s top law officer, referred a prospective referendum Bill to the UK Supreme Court to determine if it is within Holyrood’s powers.

The legal arguments centre on differing interpretations of the Scotland Act 1998, which says matters relating to the Union are reserved to Westminster.

In its submission, the UK Government argues the proposed bill "does not give rise to a 'devolution issue'”.

It also calls for the court to refuse a reference made under the Scotland Act 1998 where the bill has not yet been introduced or passed by the Scottish Parliament.

Finally, it argues the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?” is a reserved matter for the UK Parliament.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “People across Scotland want both their governments to be working together on the issues that matter to them and their families, not talking about another independence referendum.

“We have today [10 August] published the papers we have submitted to the Supreme Court, and will set out our case at the hearing in October.

“On the question of legislative competence, the UK Government’s clear view remains that a Bill legislating for a referendum on independence would be outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament.”

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum in October next year, but the UK Government has refused to agree to this.

In its own application, the SNP claimed the “referendum itself is not an act of secession; it is not a unilateral declaration of independence”.

It adds: “Put short, the holding of a consultative referendum does not result in a reduction in the scope of the powers of the UK Parliament and nor does it, of itself, have any effect on the Union.