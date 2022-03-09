Scots voted 55-45 per cent in favour of staying in the United Kingdom in a ‘once-in-a-generation’ referendum in September 2014.

However, the First Minister maintains that the UK leaving the EU under Brexit has led to a major shift and the people of Scotland people deserve to have their say again.

In the 2014 referendum question was, "Should Scotland be an independent country?", which voters answered with "Yes" or "No". The "No" side won with 2,001,926 (55.3%) voting against independence and 1,617,989 (44.7%) voting in favour. Recently, there has been a debate over how to phrase the question, or questions, for any second poll.

Nicola Sturgeon is planning second independence referendum. (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/WPA pool/Getty Images)

The result of the 2014 vote sparked anger among Yes supporters who have maintained their pressure for a second referendum ever since, staging marches, mass gatherings and protests.

