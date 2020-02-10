Independent Scotland could mitigate border checks with England, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government would work to “mitigate” any requirements for border checks with England if an independent Scotland was to join the European Union at some point in the future.

The First Minister visited Brussels on Monday to deliver an address to the European Policy Centre (EPC), where she pledged that Scotland would continue to maintain close links with the EU despite Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon delivered a speech in Brussels today on the future of Scotland after Brexit. Picture: AFP/Getty

In a move which could ensure a future Scottish state’s smooth entry into the bloc of nations, the SNP leader said Scotland would “keep pace” with EU regulatory standards in devolved areas.

But pro-Union campaigners said an independent Scotland risked creating a hard border with England if the rest of the UK remained outside of the UK.

Speaking to an audience including EU diplomats at the EPC on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said that Scotland’s task now that membership of the EU had ended was to find a voice as an independent nation which could take its place on the world stage.

In the meantime, she added the Scottish Government would use its devolved powers to maintain, as far as it is able, the closest possible ties with the EU, while working towards independence.

Earlier the First Minister met EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier to discuss the UK/EU talks, which are due to begin next month. S

The also spoke to EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager about the EU’s Green Deal and the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, the dynamics of digitisation and Artificial Intelligence.

In her speech, the SNP leader said: “EU freedom of movement has given opportunities to people living in Scotland, and has encouraged new Scots to contribute to our economy and our society. One of our priorities, at present, is to support those EU citizens to stay in Scotland.

“And of course our businesses benefit from the single market.

“Figures last week demonstrated that over the last 5 years, Scotland’s sales to the EU – which account for more than half our international exports – have grown by more than four per cent a year. That’s more than twice as fast as our exports to the rest of the world.

“We are leaving the European Union, imperfect that it undoubtedly is, at a time when we have never benefited from it more.

“And we are also leaving it – in my view - at a time when we have never needed it more.

“In an age when intolerance and bigotry seems to be on the rise, the values of the EU – values of democracy, equality, solidarity, the rule of law and respect for human rights – are more important than ever.”

She continued: “In an age of great trading blocks, the EU represents our best opportunity to benefit from free trade, without engaging in a race to the bottom.

“All of this is important. It helps to explain why Scotland regrets Brexit, and why so many of us continue to feel European. But of course the real question, and I’m sure the one you want me to focus on, isn’t what we have lost.

“It’s what happens next. What practical steps can Scotland take to mitigate the effects of the UK Government’s actions in bringing about Brexit?

“And there are essentially two parts to that answer.

“Firstly, for as long as Scotland remains part of the United Kingdom, we will try to influence UK Government policy, and where possible, to work constructively with the UK Government.

“That point extends far beyond Brexit negotiations. As many of you will know, the COP26 Climate Summit is taking place in Glasgow in November.

“It is due to be the most important climate summit since the Paris talks of 2015. In fact, given the ever-increasing urgency of the climate crisis I think there’s an argument for saying it is even more important than the Paris talks.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the Glasgow summit recently, and about relations between the Scottish and UK Governments.

“Let’s be very clear about my approach here.

“There is a strong argument for saying that nothing that happens anywhere in the world this year will be more important, than making the Glasgow summit a success.

“And so the Scottish Government will do everything we can to help make that summit a success. That includes working positively and constructively with the UK Government.”

In response to Ms Sturgeon’s speech, Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “Rather than mitigate border checks, we can avoid them entirely by remaining in the UK.

“The reality is that Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to leave our largest trading partner and join the EU would risk a hard border.

“When 60 per cent of our trade is with the rest of the UK, compared to only 19 per cent with the entire EU, border checks would be devastating for our economy and jobs.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s narrow nationalism would also place a barrier between friends, families and neighbours.

“The only way to avoid a hard border and save the pound is to remain in the UK.”