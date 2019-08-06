'Independence will be undeniable': Readers react to poll showing majority back indy

Scotsman readers have their say after it was revealed a majority of Scottish voters would back leaving the UK in a second independence referendum in a new poll.

Nicola Sturgeon hailed the survey claiming 46 per cent of voters would back independence, while 43 per cent would vote to stay in the UK. Scotsman readers reacted to the news online.

Anti Boris Johnson protesters in Glasgow last month. Picture; John Devlin

"1,019 people were polled and it was conducted online. The online aspect of it almost certainly means few elderly people were polled since statistically, they are less likely to use the internet. They also tend to be pro-union. And 1,019 is hardly a reliable polling figure anyway. Thus this poll ought to be read but not taken seriously." Mikieboy51

"When people see thousands of job losses caused by Tory-no deal Brexit we don’t want, the calls for independence will be undeniable." PC31



"So the FM can produce a soundbite for her obsession, but no comment about record drug deaths or hospitals designed so badly that they may never open? If you did the day job well, you may have credibility for your hobby." Oldyun

" 'Meanwhile, the case for independence grows stronger by the day.' Really? Meanwhile, the new Sick Children’s Hospital may have to be pulled down and started again at a mere £150m. Drug deaths are on an exponential increase and there is no sign of alcohol consumption going down, only sales." Ingin Johnnie



"Well, it has now come to pass that the populist disease affecting the western world has become endemic in Scotland as we seem to be heading towards responding to the UK shooting itself in the foot over Brexit by shooting ourselves in the head with separation." Remain UK

"The problem is, we’ve had the referendum and you can’t pick and choose the result." David Thomson



"As there isn’t going to be another referendum on this issue, these polls are rather pointless." Worldwide Footballfan

"A tiny poll of 1,019 people and Sturgeon and her failing followers are all excited! Hahahahaha!" Proud2BeScots

"Of course polls are going to be favourable towards independence until the Brexit fiasco is sorted; however, once people start seeing that Scexit will be worse for them than Brexit the polls will swing back." notonationalism