Independence protesters to ‘occupy’ bridges along M8 motorway

A campaign group is calling on supporters of Scottish independence to “populate” bridges and footpaths along the country’s busiest motorway.

The demonstration would see flags and banners draped from viewpoints along the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Saturday, April 7.

The organisers, calling themselves YesM8, said in an online post the event was “about being seen” and was not intended to cause traffic disruption. They hope flags could be draped over 70 crossings along the route and are hoping to recruit “local co-ordinators”.

But some have expressed concern over the stunt, claiming it would be a distraction to drivers and could potentially lead to accidents.

Former SNP MSP and Scottish Parliament presiding officer Tricia Marwick tweeted: “If they want to do something then get out leafleting or knocking doors.”

The group said in a statement online: “Just for a little clarity for the naysayers. This is about visibility. This is not about shutting down roads and junctions and causing chaos. We want lawful gatherings on footpaths over the M8.”

YesM8 claims it was inspired by the work of another grassroots campaign, Bridgesforindy, which shares pictures of saltires flying from various crossings.

READ MORE: First Minister’s residence Bute House ‘needs £300k of repairs’