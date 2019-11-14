Independence heckler blasts Jeremy Corbyn: 'What will you do about the will of the Scottish people'

Jeremy Corbyn was heckled over his opposition to another Scottish independence referendum as the Labour leader gave a speech to supporters.

On the second day of his Scottish tour, Mr Corbyn was interrupted by a member of the audience who asked what he planned to do about the "will of the Scottish people".

Mr Corbyn asked the man if he could return to the question after he had finished his speech at Queens Hotel in Dundee on Thursday. Picture: John Devlin

The man, who later identified himself as Bob Costello, a former SNP activist, shouted: "Is this democracy?"

The Labour leader tried to hush him, saying: "It's perfectly democratic when we listen to each other so I'll listen to you in a moment."

"Take your hands off me," Mr Costello shouted as he was grabbed by staff. "Is this your democracy, is it?"

Mr Corbyn launched a staunch defence: "The democracy is that we have a public meeting where we conduct it in a reasonable manner, and those who wish to say something at the end are of course free to do so.

"Democracy is not when you interrupt somebody when they are speaking."

Mr Costello asked: "I'm interested to know what you're going to do about the will of the Scottish people with regards to Article 30."

He was ejected to cheers and claps from the audience. No question and answer session was held.

Mr Costello's questions about a section of the Scotland Act 1998, which could pave the way for a second independence referendum, came after a day of confusion over Mr Corbyn's policy on another vote.

Mr Costello, 72, said he left the SNP because he did not believe the party was "wholeheartedly" campaigning for independence.

The director of Sidlaw Executive Travel in Dundee, Mr Costello, said: "Corbyn being Corbyn he changed his mind each hour. Yesterday he changed his mind about three times.

"I left the SNP in 2016 because I didn't believe they were wholeheartedly for independence."