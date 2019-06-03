AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.

IN PICTURES: Thousands fill streets of Galashiels for independence march

All eyes were on Galashiels on Saturday, as thousands of Yes supporters descended on the Borders town for the latest All Under One Banner march for independence.

Steve Cox and Kevin Janiak took these images of the event, which attracted several groups from all over Scotland. Full story will appear soon.

AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.

1. AUOB March for Scottish Independence, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1st June 2019.

AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.
Steve Cox
Buy a Photo
AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.

2. AUOB March for Scottish Independence, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1st June 2019.

AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.
Steve Cox
Buy a Photo
AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.

3. AUOB March for Scottish Independence, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1st June 2019.

AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.
Steve Cox
Buy a Photo
AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.

4. AUOB March for Scottish Independence, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1st June 2019.

AUOB March for Scottish Independence in Galashiels in the Scottish borders.
Steve Cox
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10