IN PICTURES: Thousands fill streets of Galashiels for independence march

Steve Cox and Kevin Janiak took these images of the event, which attracted several groups from all over Scotland. Full story will appear soon.
1. AUOB March for Scottish Independence, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1st June 2019.
Steve Cox
2. AUOB March for Scottish Independence, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1st June 2019.
Steve Cox
3. AUOB March for Scottish Independence, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1st June 2019.
Steve Cox
4. AUOB March for Scottish Independence, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1st June 2019.
Steve Cox
View more