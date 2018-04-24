Identiy of SNP consultant who met Cambridge Analytica revealed

A former digital strategist for the SNP met a controversial political consultancy linked to Facebook data mining on behalf of the party, it has been reported.

Kirk Torrance met Cambridge Analytica on behalf of the SNP in February 2016, according to the Common­Space website.

Brittany Kaiser, former Director of Program Development, Cambridge Analytica, giving evidence in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Picture; PA

The SNP was accused of hypocrisy following news of a meeting between a contractor and Cambridge Analytica, which is under investigation over its conduct in the Brexit vote and the 2016 US election.

No more meetings were held and no work took place because the firm were judged to be “cowboys”, the SNP has said.

Mr Torrance shaped the SNP’s online campaign in the run up to the 2011 Holyrood election. He then formed his own company, Industrial New Media, which did work for the SNP until 2016.

In a tweet on 26 March, he described Cambridge Analytica as “disingenuous snake oil salesmen”.

A graphic from the Cambridge Analytica website. Picture: AP

The SNP has previously refused to name its representative at the meeting, and did not comment ­yesterday.

Labour MSP Neil Findlay called on the SNP to disclose “any documentation around these meetings... including what campaign they related to, who commissioned Mr Torrance and which politician, if any, had oversight of his work and his report”.