Ian Murray secures place on final Labour deputy leadership ballot

Scotland’s only Labour MP has made it through to the final ballot in the party’s deputy leadership race after securing enough support from local constituency groups.

Ian Murray will contest the vote of Labour members and registered supporters, having been nominated by 33 constituency parties - reaching the threshold of five percent of grassroots nominations.

Mr Murray has also been endorsed by the Labour Campaign for Europe and the Scottish Fabian Society, which are both registered affiliate groups. He said he was “extremely grateful” to local members for backing his campaign.

“If members are happy to remain in opposition, they should vote for one of the other candidates who all stand for continuity,” Mr Murray said.

“But to return to power, Labour must change and become a credible alternative government. That starts by listening to voters in seats we lost, which is what I have been doing during this campaign.”

The Edinburgh South MP added: “Having a Scot at the top of the party will send that important signal, as the path to a Labour government will always run through Scotland.”

Labour members and registered supporters will receive postal ballots on 21 February, with the result of both the leadership and deputy leadership contests announced on 4 April.