Ian Blackford: Tories taking Scotland to brink of ‘Brexit disaster’

Ian Blackford has claimed Theresa May is taking Scotland to the brink of “a Brexit disaster” by refusing to ditch her negotiating red lines or extend Article 50.

The leader of the SNP group at Westminster said the Prime Minister May must “stop flogging her dead horse deal” and get real about the damage that would be done if the UK crashes out of the EU in less than two month’s time.

But the Scottish Tories claimed the MP was “playing games” with a serious issue.

Yesterday home secretary Sajid Javid and international trade secretary Liam Fox both ruled out the possibility of remaining in the Customs Union - which the SNP claims is the only way to avoid the backstop - while business minister Richard Harrington warned a no-deal Brexit would turn “crisis into a catastrophe”.

Mr Blackford said: “The Tories are taking Scotland to the brink of a Brexit disaster - with the serious and growing threat of the UK crashing out of the EU with no deal at all in eight weeks time.

“It is time for Theresa May to stop flogging her dead horse deal, extend Article 50 and ditch her failed red lines, which have brought us to this point of crisis.

“As Prime Minister she must finally start putting everyone’s economic interests ahead of the narrow, selfish interests of her own warring party.

“If the UK government isn’t even willing to consider a deal that protects Scotland’s needs and interests then Scotland must look elsewhere to safeguard our future.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “Ian Blackford voted for a no deal scenario in Westminster at the latest opportunity, so nothing he says on this matter can be taken seriously.

“The people of Scotland want both governments to get on and make a success of Brexit, not continually play games with the issue.”