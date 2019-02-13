Ian Blackford repeats claim that Theresa May lied about Brexit deal analysis

The SNP’s Westminster leader has repeated his claim that Theresa May lied about analysis of her Brexit deal and suggested she is not “fit for the office of Prime Minister”.

Ian Blackford was forced to withdraw remarks in the Commons chamber on Tuesday after shouting at the Prime Minister that she was a “liar”.

But speaking to journalists following Prime Minister’s Questions, he stood by his comment, saying the government’s own economic analysis of Brexit options made clear that the ‘bespoke’ trade deal sought with the EU could not be modelled yet.

“I think she’s got to take a bit more care as to the statements that she uses in the House of Commons,” Mr Blackford said.

“It’s unbecoming of a Prime Minister to behave in such a manner.

“In fact, I’ll go further than that.

“ I don’t think a Prime Minister that behaves in such a way has the characteristics of a person that is fit for the office of Prime Minister.”

With the UK government repeating that it is ready to leave the EU without a deal, Mr Blackford added: “I would seriously question [the Prime Minister’s] sanity if she thinks that we should be contemplating a no-deal.”

At PMQs, Mrs May sparked fresh anger on the SNP benches by claiming Scottish independence would have meant a ‘no-deal exit’ from the EU.

“He complains about no deal, but of course, it was the Scottish National party who wanted to leave the UK without a plan,” the Prime Minister told Mr Blackford.

“Perhaps we should remind the SNP that independence would have meant leaving the EU with no deal.”

The SNP had an aide bring a copy of the white paper on independence to the Commons chamber, where it was held up by Mr Blackford in a point of order at the end of PMQs.