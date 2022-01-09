We ate mountains of pasta, drank buckets of red wine, and I threw up in the pan while watching Ewan McGregor serenade Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rogue.

I was mortified and embarrassed, not least because I missed the key change in Elephant Love Medley.

The second time was a sixth form party, where I drank half a bottle of whisky beforehand while playing Crash Team Racing and remember nothing afterwards but colours and sounds.

Arriving at school the next day, people expressed surprise at seeing me, and I felt ashamed.

Growing up in a village, I had never been a big drinker. I didn’t like the idea of a loss of control, and what’s more I needed to drive home.

In lieu of a second pint I would drive to a friend’s house to play pool until the early hours, or watch Twin Peaks while eating the best supermarket loaf available, the Sainsbury’s multiseed.

Friends would offer me a floor, but to deny myself the comfort of waking up at home for one more pint always felt strange to me, like it would add so much to my evening I would want to limit myself to when other people decided to go home.

Beer was something to enjoy slowly before arguing with friends that I absolutely would not have another, even if they bought it for me.

This all changed at university, where I drank less because I enjoyed it, but because I needed it.

My dancing is limited to music I like, not the sticky floor fillers that make up an Oceana club night.

Friends or girlfriend would grab my arms like I was a puppet they could make dancing, urging me to loosen up and promising I would get into it.

But one cannot not pretend to enjoy Flo Rida, so I would drink until I blacked out instead.

Waking the next day would feel like falling, opening my eyes and looking around to see the comfort of my own room.

But as I have got older, I have learned to love drinking.

A cold pint after football, a white wine with seafood, a Bloody Mary with brunch.

Cocktails before a dinner I can’t really afford, a big bag of cans, or a bottle of red shared.

But now, in this most miserable of months, friends don’t want to drink.

They cut it out for a month, rather than reduce it generally, and I want to encourage them to have a beer with me, for my sake alone

Dry January is incredibly boring but it would be hypocritical to encourage them not to do it.

It’s not that I don’t understand the benefits, but I simply resent other people putting their well-being over my social life.

I don’t even want them to get drunk, but just to have the option of a nice drink after work, or to host a non-sober dinner party.

But to do so is selfish, childish, and makes assumptions on people’s relationship with alcohol.