Hundreds of women forced to claim 'rape clause' exemption to receive child tax credits

Pressure is growing on the UK government to scrap the "nasty" two child limit on tax credits after new figures revealed hundreds of women have been forced to admit they were raped in order to qualify for the benefit for a third child.

New statistics from HMRC and the Department of Work and Pensions show that 161,000 low-income families across the UK with more than three children were caught in the cap on child tax credits in the last financial year - and increase of 90,000 from the previous year.

The figures also revealed that 520 women - including 50 in Scotland - were only able to get financial help for a third child because they filled out a four-page form to show their child was born of rape or a "controlling or coercive relationship".

In Scotland the cap affected around 9000 households, and today politicians and campaign groups called on the new Prime Minister to scrap the two child limit and the "abhorrent" rape clause.

John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, said the grim figures were a reminder of the "human cost of this nasty policy which says that some children are more deserving than others purely on the basis of their birth order."

He added: "Every child deserves a good start in life, and we would never turn a third-born child away from school or hospital. How can it be right to deny the same young children the social security support they need to enjoy a childhood free from poverty when their family falls on hard times?

“Our recent survey of over 400 affected families in Scotland and across the UK revealed the deep damage the policy has already done in just two years. Parents reported more conflict at home – even between siblings – as money worries rise and older children have to relinquish childhood fundamentals like football club, school trips and swimming lessons so that nappies, baby milk and bills can be paid for.

"Many parents had to borrow money each month to get by, and several had considered terminations when they found out about the policy after they became pregnant. The two-child limit undermines family life and leaves children without support in their vital early years, when the foundations are being laid for their future development. The UK government should lift the two-child limit to help all children thrive. ”

CPAG has predicted that across the UK 1.8 million children are likely to be affected by the two child limit by 2023 and of these, one million will already be living below the poverty line, and will be pushed deeper into poverty by the policy. A further 300,000 will be pushed into poverty by the two-child limit.

According to the statistics, overall, there were 592,000 children in households affected by the policy across the UK, with 47 per cent in households with three children. 29 per cent in households with four children, and 24 per cent in households with five or more children.

Around 139,000 - 86 per cent - were families in England, almost 9000 - six per cent - were in Scotland, and around 8000, or five per cent, lived in Wales. A further 5000, three per cent, were in Northern Ireland.

SNP MP Alison Thewliss, who has been campaigning against the cap since it was introduced in former Chancellor George Osborne’s 2015 Budget, said the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson should “signal a change in direction from his predecessor" and "scrap the abhorrent condition."



She said: “The Tory government’s own data on the two-child limit and rape clause paints a bleak picture and shows unequivocally that families are suffering financially as a result of the UK government’s obsession with austerity.



“This is a horrific legacy for any government. With a new Prime Minister in Number 10, it’s time for Boris Johnson to wake up to this reality, signal a change of direction from his predecessor on welfare and scrap this hated Tory policy.



She said "most shocking" was the number of women "forced to go through the process of claiming for an exception due to a non-consensual conception. Every single one of these women has been put in a position where they’ve had to tell a complete stranger that their child was conceived as a result of rape or coercion, just to make ends meet.



“Of course, it’s likely that the actual figure would be much higher if women weren’t forced to go through this daunting process. The UK Government has no place to hide in the face of these damning statistics. I urge the new Prime Minister to do the right thing and scrap the two-child limit for everyone”.

The child cap, prevents parents claiming Child Tax Credits or Universal Credit for more than two children - a cut of up to £2,780 per child - if they weer born on or after 6 April 2017.

And the new figures show that 40 per cent of those hit by the are single parents and more than half - 59 per cent - have a job.

Scottish Labour's social security spokesperson Mark Griffin said the rise in numbers showed how "shameful this abhorrent Tory policy is", but called on the Scottish Government to use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to scrap the cap.

"Scotland could effectively end the cap, scrap the rape clause and do what we can to reverse the devastating effects of this callous policy," he said. “Instead, ministers are refusing to do so, despite the Scottish Parliament taking action on the bedroom tax and housing benefit cuts. It’s shameful, SNP ministers should stop playing politics and use the powers they have to protect people."

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Amber Rudd has previously refused calls to scrap the two-child limit - and defended the 'rape clause' saying it was carried out with "compassion". Today a government spokesman said: “This policy ensures fairness by asking families receiving benefits to face the same financial choices as families supporting themselves solely through work.

"Safeguards are in place and we’ve made changes this year to make the policy fairer.”

Scottish Greens social security spokesperson, Alison Johnstone said the figures, while shocking, were not surprising, and that the thousands of families who need help with their income are instead "having thousands taken from them by a fundamentally heartless UK government.



"The social security system should be based on need, not arbitrary limits. If a child is brought into the world, society has a duty to help the parents to support them financially and ensure they grow-up free from poverty.



"I am also deeply concerned by the news that 50 Scottish women have been put through a potentially traumatising process. If we are to call ourselves a caring, civilised country, the rape clause and the two child limit should be scrapped with immediate effect."