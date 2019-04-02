Hundreds of operations cancelled due to hospital bed and staff shortages

MORE than 500 operations were cancelled in just one month because hospitals were not able to cope, it emerged today.

New NHS Scotland statistics show that 571 planned operations were scrapped in February for non-clinical and capacity reasons.

The figures were today claimed to reveal the strain on NHS staff and Health Secretary Jeane Freeman faced calls to move to ease NHS resource pressures.

Of all 27,741 planned operations for February a total of 2.457 were cancelled - 875 by the patient and 879 by the hospital based on clinical reasons.

Two per cent of all operations - 571 - were cancelled by hospitals due to capacity or non-clinical reasons including beds or staff not being available, equipment being unavailable or dirty, or over-running theatre sessions.

However that number is down on February 2018 when it stood at 711 operations being cancelled for non clinical reasons.

Scottish Labour's health spokesperson Monica Lennon said: “Hundreds of cancelled operations because our hospitals can’t cope should be unacceptable but it has become the grim norm under this SNP government.

“Behind these cancelled operations are worried people, often waiting in pain. NHS staff do their best but they are being let down by this SNP government too. Health Secretary Jeane Freeman must get on with giving our NHS the right resources to deliver the care people need.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson, added: “Hundreds of patients are missing out on planned operations through no fault of their own. That’s unacceptable.

“For many patients, the rigmarole of cancelled and rescheduled surgeries can be extremely distressing. Naturally people need to get psyched up for surgery and cancellations cause huge disruption to their lives.

“NHS staff do an incredible job but the simple fact is they haven’t got the resources they need to meet demand and keep operations running to schedule. The Health Secretary needs to look carefully at these pressures.”

The statistics also showed a fall in the numbers being cancelled overall - 8.9 per cent of all planned operations compared to 10.3 per cent in February 2018.