The couple travelled to Gaza to visit family and have been trapped there ever since

Humza Yousaf

The in-laws of First Minister Humza Yousaf have been granted permission to leave Gaza, according to a list published by the Palestinian Border Authority.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, have been named among 92 British nationals who will be permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple travelled to Gaza to visit family prior to the conflict erupting and have been trapped there since.

Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, has reported her parents were without clean drinking water and faced “rapidly diminishing supplies”.