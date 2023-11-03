All Sections
The couple travelled to Gaza to visit family and have been trapped there ever since
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Humza YousafHumza Yousaf
The in-laws of First Minister Humza Yousaf have been granted permission to leave Gaza, according to a list published by the Palestinian Border Authority.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, have been named among 92 British nationals who will be permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

The couple travelled to Gaza to visit family prior to the conflict erupting and have been trapped there since.

Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, has reported her parents were without clean drinking water and faced “rapidly diminishing supplies”.

On Wednesday, the First Minister welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing which allowed people to leave Gaza, but at the time his in-laws were not among those permitted to do so. The list published overnight by the Palestinian Border Authority said those named on it must be “present at 7am in the outdoor halls of the crossing to facilitate their travel”.

