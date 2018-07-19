Humza Yousaf will ‘keep an open mind’ on parole reforms

Have your say

New justice secretary Humza Yousaf has said he will “keep an open mind” on Scottish Conservative proposals to reform the parole system.

In a letter to the Tories, Mr Yousaf suggested the plans, which include allowing victims to attend parole board hearings and being given a stronger right of appeal, were worthy of consideration.

READ MORE: SNP criticised for soft-touch justice as home detention curfew breaches rise

Shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr had set out his demands to Mr Yousaf’s predecessor Michael Matheson, arguing victims of crime needed an improved parole system. The proposals would include victims being told detailed reasons for parole decisions.

Mr Kerr argued that, too often, reforms were made only after high-profile incidents occurred, such as the black cab rapist John Worboys in England.