Humza Yousaf urged to suspend SNP councillor in 'racism' row over 'New Scot' comment

An SNP councillor in Aberdeen has been accused of racism by a Scottish Labour councillor.

Scottish Labour councillor, Deena Tissera.

Humza Yousaf is under pressure to suspend an Aberdeen SNP councillor for alleged “racism” against a Scottish Labour colleague.

The row erupted after the SNP councillor Cllr Kairin van Sweeden used the phrase “new Scot” during a debate and suggested that her opposition colleague, Cllr Deena Tissera did not know about the bedroom tax.

Mr Yousaf has been urged to suspend the councillor, with Cllr Tissera stating she would contact the Ethical Standards Commissioner which adjudicates on complaints against councillors.

‘New Scot’ is most commonly used positively to describe to welcome those who have arrived into Scotland as immigrants and is not generally considered a slur.

It is used in Scottish Government literature to refer to those moving to Scotland for work as well as refugees and asylum seekers.

However, Cllr Kairin van Sweeden used it in the context of suggesting Cllr Tissera “had just come off the boat”, the Scottish Labour representative claimed, accusing the SNP councillor of racism.

During a meeting of the council on Wednesday, Cllr van Sweeden said: “Cllr Tissera’s point about austerity – I realise as a ‘new Scot’ Cllr Tissera maybe doesn’t know about the mitigations that the SNP government have had to put in over the years that they have been in power.

"For example the bedroom tax, maybe you’re not aware of the bedroom tax but that started a long time ago, so please do not tell us that we are causing austerity.”

Cllr Tissera responded: “I would like to be respected and I do not appreciate those comments.

"I have taken the life in the UK test to become a citizen and I probably know more than you do.”

In a letter sent to the First Minister and SNP chief executive, Murray Foote, urging him to suspend Cllr van Sweeden, Cllr Tissera said the comments “shocked me and shocked the council”.

She added: “The innuendo of her comments were that I had just come off the boat and as a new Scot -her words not mine- I am not as Scottish as others and I did not understand Scotland like her and the SNP group, this being despite the SNP council leader being of French dissent and myself holding a United Kingdom passport.

“As a Labour Councillor we will disagree on policy but I hope and trust we don’t disagree on calling out racism. First Minister, it is incumbent upon us to stand together against racism and as such, I call on you to act in this matter and act by suspending councillor van Sweeden.

“I do want to say in defence of the SNP at Aberdeen City Council, the council leader Councillor Allard, did apologise for his councillor’s comment and did apologise on behalf of the SNP group.

“I trust you will act quickly and decisively on this matter because Scotland demands nothing less.”

Cllr van Sweeden later apologised for her use of “clumsy” language.

She said: "I unreservedly apologise for the clumsy language I used in the chamber and the offence it caused.

"It could not be further from the values I hold."