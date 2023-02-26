Humza Yousaf: SNP infighting on equal marriage and gender rights ‘frustrating’

The front runner to become the next First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has said it is “frustrating” that gender recognition reform and equal marriage has dominated the SNP leadership race, blaming SNP infighting.

Appearing on both Sky and the BBC’s Sunday politics shows, Yousaf questioned the motivation of opponents within the SNP who are making those issues central to the debate.

Yousaf told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that his abstention from the final vote on equal marriage in Scotland in 2014 - which former MSP Alex Neil has alleged was due to pressure from religious leaders - is being raised by "people who are supporting other candidates".

The health secretary said that "probably tells you the motivation behind it”.

Yousaf says he was meeting with the Pakistani Government at the time, in a bid to secure clemency for a Scottish citizen facing the death penalty in Pakistan for blasphemy.

On the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, Yousaf was asked directly whether he was accusing Neil of lying. The health secretary stopped shy of criticising the former Airdrie and Shotts MSP, but said “it’s fair to say Alex Neil is supporting another candidate”.

Kuenssberg also asked Yousaf if he was frustrated that the race had “already got a bit dirty”.

“I think it is frustrating,” said the health secretary, “there have been some issues that have dominated, like the ones that we’ve just been discussing.

“I’m not saying these issues aren’t important, but a lot of people want to hear from the candidates what we can do to ease the cost-of-living crisis.”

Earlier, he was asked if it would be acceptable for the first minister to be someone who did not agree with equal marriage.

He said: “People in our society need to know whoever’s going to be their first minister will stand up for those rights, will advance rights where possible and make sure that there’s no regression of those rights.”

Yousaf added he does not use his faith as a “basis for legislating”, following scrutiny of rival Kate Forbes’ views on equal marriage.

Yousaf also said that if he is elected he will exclude small businesses from the first year of the deposit return scheme, a planned Scottish Government initiative to boost recycling.

The infighting among rival SNP leadership bids has been seized upon by political opponents in the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy MSP described the leadership election as “a brutal civil war”.

"The bitter infighting among SNP candidates is getting worse by the day, as the briefing and counter-briefing intensifies and rival party figures accuse each other of dishonesty”, said Hoy.

"The only thing that the feuding camps have in common, as we see in the TV and press interviews, is their relentless obsession with tearing apart the UK.

"Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan are vying with each other to see who can throw the most red meat to party members on independence.

"In doing so, they are moving further and further away from the priorities of ordinary Scots, who want and expect their leaders to focus on the cost of living crisis, an NHS which is on its knees and ending the teacher strikes.

"Sadly we have five more weeks of this brutal civil war to endure. Then Scotland we will be left with an SNP leader pushing the same independence obsession, but not a credible First Minister for Scotland."

On independence, Yousaf has said the “political obstacles” to Scottish independence will disappear if there is a sustained majority.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge show: “If we build a sustained majority for independence, not where some polls are 51 per cent, some at 49 per cent, but a sustained majority for independence, then those political obstacles will disappear.

“Independence will become a political inevitability.”

Meanwhile, leadership rival Kate Forbes told the Sunday Post that the nation is not yet ready for another independence referendum, saying voters need to better understand the everyday “economic benefits” of independence.

“The cost of living is top of people’s concerns but why in an energy-rich nation like Scotland are people are struggling to afford energy bills?”, said Forbes.

“We need to be on the front foot in preparing the ground and making the case for independence.

“I would like that to be sooner rather than later but I also want it to be at the point when a majority of people can see that independence is the answer on these issues, and we are not there yet.

“I think there is a large number of people who can be persuaded, but haven’t been persuaded by our approach to date.”

Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie MSP said with every media appearance the leadership contestants make, “they expose a new area of weakness and a deepening level of incompetence”.

“Humza Yousaf dodged every difficult question thrown at him, particularly regarding whether he supports the notion of a de facto referendum”, said Baillie.

“He is not fit to have the job he has now, and he should not be allowed to fail upwards.

“Ash Regan called for a competent government, but she clearly has no intention to deliver one. Her half-baked ‘voter empowerment method’ is ill conceived and collapses under the simplest of scrutiny.