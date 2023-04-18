Humza Yousaf says he does not believe SNP is being run in a criminal way

Humza Yousaf has said he does not believe the SNP is being run in a criminal way following the arrest of the party’s national treasurer.

The First Minister said Colin Beattie would not be suspended from the party after it emerged the 71-year-old has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.

However, he said there are “pertinent issues” over Mr Beattie’s role as treasurer, and over his membership of the Scottish Parliament’s public audit committee.

Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell – who is also Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – was arrested and questioned for more than 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

Mr Yousaf had hoped for a “reset” as he prepares to make a speech in Holyrood this afternoon outlining his key priorities for the future. However, this has now been completely overshadowed by the scandal engulfing his party.

He was quizzed by journalists as he made his way to an SNP group meeting in the Scottish Parliament. Asked if Mr Beattie had been suspended from the party, he said: “I’ve said already that people are innocent until proven guilty.”

Asked he will be taken off the public audit committee, he said he would “consider” this, adding: “I’ll have to speak to Colin Beattie. My understanding is he’s still in the police station being questioned.” He added: “Clearly there are pertinent issues around his role on the public audit committee and his role, of course, as the national treasurer.”

Mr Yousaf said he was “of course” surprised by the arrest. Asked if it threatened to derail his statement in Holyrood, he said: “It certainly is not helpful, of course. I wanted to – I’m still determined, of course, to articulate what my vision is as the new leader and a fresh start for the government.”

Asked if he can guarantee his party is not operating in a criminal way right now, Mr Yousaf said: “I certainly don’t believe it is at all, no. I’ve, as you know, instructed a review into transparency and good governance, and of course with the issue around financial oversight, and I want some external input into that. There is change that is needed within the way the party has operated, I’ve made that absolutely clear.”

Earlier, a spokesperson for the SNP said: “We have no comment on a live police investigation.”

Mr Beattie was the SNP’s national treasurer between 2004 and 2020, losing the position to MP Douglas Chapman. However, Mr Chapman quit the post in 2021, claiming he was not being given the required information to carry out the job, and Mr Beattie took over once again.