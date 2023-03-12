Humza Yousaf opens the door to snap Holyrood election if he wins SNP race

Humza Yousaf has opened the door to a snap Holyrood election if he becomes First Minister.

The SNP leadership hopeful said nothing should be taken off the table when it comes to building and demonstrating support for independence.

However, he insisted there had to be a “consistent majority” for leaving the UK, adding: “We don’t have that at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP members will begin voting tomorrow for the next party leader following the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeon last month. Mr Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all battling it out for the top job.

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf, the current health secretary, was asked if he was “serious considering” a snap Holyrood election during an interview on the BBC's Sunday Show. He had made the suggestion in a newspaper interview.

Mr Yousaf said: “To achieve independence we will use any means necessary, that is within a legal framework, of course. So therefore, I want to empower our membership, because the process is important, I accept that.

"I want to be talking more about policy and vision, but I accept the process is important. So I’ve said within the first week, we are going to set up those regional assemblies, empower our membership. But let’s take nothing off the table, whether it’s de facto referendum, whether it’s using the Holyrood election...”

Mr Yousaf was then asked what would convince him that the time was right to hold a snap election. He said: “It would be about demonstrating the fact that we have a consistent majority for independence. We don’t have that at the moment.

"This week is a perfect example. We’ve seen one poll put support for independence below 50 per cent, and literally a day later support above 50 per cent in another poll. We can’t have that fluctuation – we have to have a consistent majority for independence. We have that, then all the political obstacles that Westminster put in the way of independence will disappear.”

Mr Yousaf rejected suggestions that this was a long way off, adding: “I don’t accept at all that it is far away. I think we are absolutely at a precipice, at a tipping point.”

Elsewhere, he was asked if he could serve in a Cabinet under Kate Forbes, his main leadership rival and the current finance secretary. The pair have traded verbal blows during recent TV debates, with Mr Yousaf raising concerns about her socially conservative religious views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he would “have to have a discussion with whoever the First Minister was and understand what their perspective was”.