Humza Yousaf earns key endorsement from potential leadership challenger

Health secretary Humza Yousaf has won a key early endorsement in the race to become the next SNP leader.

Neil Gray, the culture minister, was considered a potential dark horse in the contest with insiders believing his endorsement if he chose not to run being potentially decisive.

Ash Regan, the former minister who resigned over the gender recognition bill, also launched her leadership campaign on Sunday.

Kate Forbes, the finance secretary, is expected to launch her campaign in the coming days, with Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, undecided on whether to stand.

Humza Yousaf, one of the early leadership contenders to announce his campaign, has won the endorsement of a key figure.

Mr Yousaf, who polls the lowest of the three ministers considered frontrunners, launched his campaign in the Sunday Mail on Sunday morning.

He later received the backing of Mr Gray on social media.

Mr Gray said it had been “incredibly flattering” to have been asked by some to stand as leader, but SNP insiders suggested he had concluded it was too early to do so.

He said he had concluded that due to his young family and his relative inexperience in government, “now is not the right time for me”.

He added: “The job of the next leader of the SNP is to be a First Minister that can continue to govern effectively, build a team to re-earn the incredible popular support inspired by Nicola [Sturgeon] and to take people on the journey to consistent majority support for independence & a fairer Scotland.

“My view is that Humza Yousaf has the skills and experience to bring people across the party and civic Scotland together behind our vision for a fairer independent Scotland.

"I will therefore be giving him my full support as the next SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland.”

Mr Yousaf said he was “delighted” to receive Mr Gray’s backing.

The health secretary said: "Neil is well respected across our party, movement and country, I am grateful he is putting his faith in me to be our next First Minister.”

However the decision by the culture minister not to run was viewed as “bizarre” by opposition sources.

A senior Scottish Labour source said: "It is bizarre that in a bid to save their own careers the backroom SNP operation has picked the less capable of the two choices available to them.”

Meanwhile, leadership rival to Mr Yousaf, Ash Regan, set out her stall for the top job by stating any pro-independence majority at any election in Scotland should be enough to trigger negotiations to leave the UK.

She said her policy would be to bring together pro-independence parties and organisations to discuss the way forward for the movement in a constitutional convention.

In a statement on Twitter, Ms Regan added that any pro-independence majority at a Westminster or Holyrood election should be taken as a mandate for independence and she would – if first minister – then invite the UK Government to negotiate Scotland’s departure from the union.

She said: “On my first day as leader, I will call for an independence convention to be held.

“This will involve all pro-independence parties, independence organisations, think tanks and civil society to organise a new independence campaign body.

“We will create a new vision of an independent Scotland.

“We will build coalitions, reach out across all of the society and secure a pro-independence majority, which cannot be ignored.”

Holding a constitutional convention has long been a policy of the Alba Party and its leader Alex Salmond – who on Friday praised both Ms Regan and Ms Forbes.

SNP veteran, Jeane Freeman, pushed her party colleagues to “grow up” and to avoid “taking lumps out of each other”.

The former health secretary who stood down at the 2021 Holyrood election told the BBC’s Sunday Show, said: “I would say to my colleagues in the SNP, 'Could you grow up. Just grow up'.

"It's not about you, it's about the job that you were elected to do or the job that your party asked you to do. Grow up.

"You will convince nobody, you will persuade nobody, you will achieve nothing by taking lumps out of each other. There's a big difference between healthy disagreement - I'm all for healthy disagreement."

She added: "But there is a big difference between respectful argument and listening to what others have to say and personal attacks and hyperbole and it takes us nowhere.

"If we don't know by now that a party that appears to be fighting amongst itself is a party that won't get support, that doesn't actually deserve it, then I don't know what more we have do to learn that lesson.

"We see it all around us, we have seen it in some of the circumstances where we have secured electoral victory by not being like that. So it is beyond my understanding that people are choosing this moment to be so self-indulgent."

