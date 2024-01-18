Details of a meeting between the pair in Dubai reveals the First Minister has invited the controversial Turkish president to Scotland

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been invited to Scotland by First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Humza Yousaf has defended inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Scotland, as Turkey is a Nato ally.

However he said he would raise concerns about human rights in Turkey should the pair meet.

This comes after details of a meeting between the pair in Dubai were made public, where it reveals he has invited President Erdoğan to Scotland.

Speaking to journalists after first minister’s questions on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said: “I said next time he is in the UK, why not come up to Scotland?

“Turkey is a Nato ally, why would we not wish to have a Nato ally here in Scotland?

“The UK Government regularly engages with Turkey as a Nato ally and as an important regional player.

“Why would Scotland not seek to engage with a Nato ally, and of course with someone we seek to do business with?”

This comes after the First Minister’s wife Nadia El-Nakla met the president’s wife Emine Erdoğan during a First Ladies and Spouses of Leaders Summit on Gaza in Turkey.

However, Mr Yousaf pledged to raise concerns about human rights violations in Turkey if the president does come to Scotland.

Mr Yousaf said: “Yes, I would raise human rights, as I tend to do whenever I have meetings with international leaders, but I should say we do that in a way that recognises we are on a human rights journey, as are other countries.”

The pair met on December 1 in Dubai during the COP28 climate summit, and minutes of the meeting have only now been made public after a Freedom of Information request.

These minutes detailed the invitation extended to Mr Erdoğan, and notes the pair discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Yousaf told the Turkish president about his in-laws’ ordeal after being trapped in Gaza when the war broke out, saying it had been a “frightening time given the lack of communication”, but reassured the president they were “safe at home and recovering”.

During the meeting the First Minister reiterated his calls for an immediate ceasefire in the region and the pair discussed what could be done to resolve the situation.