Humza Yousaf is considering compensating islanders on South Uist hit by ferry disruption.

The First Minister said the move is “not off the table” but would require a “very stark choice” to be made about funding priorities.

Islanders have expressed outrage over CalMac’s decision to cut this month’s sailings between Mallaig and Lochboisdale.

MV Lord Of The Isles, the ferry that serves the route, has instead been moved to Islay due to the regular vessel there requiring repairs.

CalMac has apologised and increased sailings on alternative routes, with Robbie Drummond, its chief executive, due to visit South Uist next week.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood, and called for islanders to be compensated.

He highlighted reports quoting Christina Morrison, who owns the Croft and Cuan food business near the Lochboisdale ferry terminal. She said: “We don't want compensation, we need compensation.”

Mr Ross said: “The SNP failures risk driving people away from island communities. Does the First Minister recognise it is not only businesses that need compensation, but everyone who has had their lives turned upside down by these cancellations?

“The failure of Humza Yousaf’s party to build a working ferry network is causing chaos.

“The SNP’s failure to deliver a working ferry network is ruining lives, damaging businesses, costing jobs and driving islanders to despair. So why shouldn’t everyone affected be compensated for the SNP’s mistakes?”

Responding, Mr Yousaf said he recognised the disruption caused to islanders.

He said: “Of course we will look at what we can do to support businesses. I had looked previously at the issue of compensation. It’s been raised in this chamber, rightly so, by a number of MSPs across the political chamber.

"The reason why we haven’t, for example, brought forward compensation is because the money that is deducted from CalMac in terms of penalties and fines – what we do is we reinvest that back into the resilience of the network.”

He added: “I will continue to listen to the calls for how we can support business. As I say, it’s not off the table, because we know the community in South Uist do often get affected when there is ferry disruption. So I will continue to keep an open mind on that question, and of course CalMac are doing everything they can, in their gift, to ensure that they bolster the resilience of the network.”

Mr Yousaf later said questions about compensation were “very fair”, adding: “I have looked at the issue around compensation, but what I would say – and I’m happy of course to reexamine the issue – but any such scheme would need to be carefully considered, because it then would require a very stark choice to be made about those funding priorities because we fund those penalties, the deductions we take from CalMac, into the resilience of the network.”

CalMac’s ageing fleet of ferries have seen services impacted by breakdowns, with this sometimes resulting in vessels being taken off one route to serve another.

Mr Yousaf said the system used by CalMac to determine which ferries are taken off to serve other communities has often impacted South Uist. He confirmed this “route prioritisation matrix” will “absolutely be reviewed”.

Mr Yousaf said this means when there are those “unfortunate occasions where there is a breakdown of a ferry”, in future it will not always be South Uist that loses out.

His comments came as Mr Ross told him: “There are so many cases of so many businesses and so many individuals affected by this throughout our island communities and the blame lies squarely at the door of the SNP.”