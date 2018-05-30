Humza Yousaf brands EDL founder Tommy Robinson a ‘clown’

Humza Yousaf has branded Tommy Robinson a “clown” and his supporters “knuckle draggers” after the former leader of the far-right English Defence League was jailed for contempt of court.

The transport minister spoke out after Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to ten months for contempt of court and a further three months for breaching the terms of a previous suspended sentence.

The 35-year-old was arrested after broadcasting on social media outside Leeds crown court where a trial was ongoing last week.

A judge told him his actions could cause the ongoing trial to be re-run, costing “hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds”.

Reporting restrictions on the case were lifted yesterday following a legal challenge.

Mr Yousaf, MSP for Glasgow Pollok, said on social media: “What a clown this man is. The absolute state of his knuckle dragging EDL supporters campaigning to #FreeTommy when his actions could have led to the collapse of a live trial.

“He can now add contempt of court to his very long criminal record.”

Following Robinson’s arrest, his supporters protested outside the gates of Downing Street. Others took to social media where they were supported by right wing sympathisers in the US.

Members of the crowd at the rally could be seen holding aloft “#FreeTommy” signs or waving flags, including the St George’s Cross, the Union Jack and the Ukip logo.

At least one protester was seen carrying a ‘White Lives Matter’ placard. Footage of the demonstration showed some of those present involved in minor scuffles with police.

Robinson co-founded the English Defence League (EDL) in 2009 and has been arrested numerous times during demonstrations and at fights between football fans. He was jailed for mortgage fraud in 2014.