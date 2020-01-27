How would the SNP's Scottish visa system work?

Have your say

Nicola Sturgeon appeared in Edinburgh today to call on the UK Government to engage with proposals for a separate Scottish visa system aimed at tackling the country's post-Brexit needs.

Under the Scottish Government's preferred model for the scheme, which would require talks with the UK Government due to immigration being reserved, migrants would apply separately to the Scottish Government for a visa to live only in Scotland and Holyrood would recommend applicants to the Home Office.

Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her plans for a Scottish visa in Edinburgh

But how does the proposed system work?

• Targets to bring down migration to the UK would be ended

• Fees and charges for UK immigration should be reviewed and simplified, removing "financial and administrative burdens"

• A new-points based system for the UK should follow international examples and include regional or devolved schemes

• Family migration should be "significantly reviewed", looking at definition of family members, costs, and children born here

• The employer-sponsored visa should have a lower salary threshold

• The proposed transitional 12-month visa should be extended to 24 months and made a permanent option for EU citizens after the UK leaves the EU

• Arrangements for working visitors should be extended to six months, and a broader range of activities should be allowed