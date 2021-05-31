Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday (29 May).

It is the third marriage for the Prime Minister, and he is the first PM to get married while in office in nearly 200 years.

(Photo by Rebecca Fulton / Downing Street via Getty Images)

The former Conservative Party press officer, and mother of the prime minister’s son Wilfred, is the latest to have been wed to Boris Johnson.

Here’s all you need to know about Boris Johnson’s marriages

How many wives has Boris Johnson had?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been married three times.

His first wife was to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, his second was to barrister Marina Wheeler, and his current wife is Carrie Symonds.

Who is Allegra Mostyn-Owen?

Boris Johnson’s first wife is Allegra-Mostyn-Owen.

The pair met during their time at the University of Oxford when they were 23, and they eventually got married in 1987.

Mostyn-Owen is the daughter of Italian writer Gaia Sevadio and art historian William Mostyn-Owen. She grew up in Aberuchill Castle in Perthshire, Scotland.

An Oxford contemporary told the Daily Mail that, ‘Allegra had a lot of the Italian Botticelli angel looks: blonde and ethereal. That quality made her seem untouchable to the rest of us – which is precisely what Boris would have wanted as a trophy.’

The pair divorced each other after six years of marriage in 1993, and never had children.

Speaking about the relationship, Mostyn-Owen’s mother said: Boris is a man who needed someone very obedient and silent, who would be willing to stay in the background and create a soothing home life, while giving him space to build a glittering career. My daughter wasn’t that kind of person."

Shortly after the divorce was finalised Johnson married his second wife Marina Wheeler. Mostyn-Owen did not remarry until 2010.

Who is Marina Wheeler?

Marina Wheeler is Boris Johnson’s second wife.

The pair married on 8 May 1993, allegedly 12 days after his first divorce with wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

Wheeler is a barrister, and the eldest daughter of BBC correspondent Sir Chares Wheeler and his Indian wife Dip Singh.

She specialises in human rights within public law, and was appointed to the Queen’s Council in 2016.

Wheeler studied at the European School of Brussels and attended Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

Their marriage was reportedly dismantled by his infidelity and in 2018 they announced their separation after he had been spotted having an affair with his now wife Carrie Symonds.

Who is Carrie Symonds?

The prime minister is now married to Carrie Symonds. She took his last name of Johnson.

Mrs Johnson was the Conservative Party’s communication chief, and was first romantically linked to Boris Johnson in media reports since early 2019.

The couple first announced their engagement in February 2020, and revealed they were expecting a baby in early summer.

Johnson was brought up by her mother in East Sheen, London, and between 1999 and 2006 attended Godolphin and Latymer School, an independent day school for girls.

She went on to the University of Warwick, where she studied art history and theatre studies, graduating in 2009

Mrs Johnson became the Tory Party’s director of communications at the age of 29, the youngest-ever person to take on the role. She left the job in 2018, less than a year into the role, and took up a job in public relations for the Oceana project.