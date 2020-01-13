Housing proposal for site of former Polmont care home

The site of a former care home in Polmont will be the home for 21 new flats and seven new bungalows to be built by Falkirk Council if planning permission is granted.

The former Oakbank Home on Wilson Avenue will be the latest for the council’s social house building programme, which will see more than 600 new homes being built in the district over the next five years.

With Scottish Government funding, the council is also continuing to buy back former council homes.

The Polmont development will also mean the footpath linking Main Street and Wilson Avenue will improved and extended.

A new turning head for vehicles will be created at the western end of Wilson Avenue.

The 21 flats – 12 one-bedroom and nine two-bedrooms – will be in a three-storey block, although the sloping ground level means it will look like a two-storey building from Main Street.

The bungalows will be in two terraced blocks; three with one bedroom bungalows and four with two bedrooms.

In total they will have 31 parking spaces.

The Polmont project is one of the smallest in the programme.

The largest sites are in Hallglen where 111 new houses and flats are planned for Woodend Farm and the former Denny High School where the council hopes to build 200.

The council aims to have the Polmont homes built by March 2022 and they will help to address a shortage of wheelchair-accessible accommodation in the district.