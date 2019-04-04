House of Commons suspended due to rook water leak

Have your say

The House of Commons sitting has been suspended due to a roof leak above the press gallery.

MPs were distracted from their debate when a large leak started in the ceiling of the House of Commons, sending water pouring into the chamber.

MPs had been discussing their concerns about the new Loan Charge when water began pouring from the ceiling.

Conservative former minister Justine Greening had been speaking when the leak began.

Proceedings carried on for a few minutes, but the noise of water pouring into the press gallery soon became overwhelming.

The chamber was suspended at 3:13pm – more than two hous earlier than scheduled – after MPs began looking nervously at the torrent from the old rafters above.