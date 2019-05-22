House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom resigns over May’s Brexit bill

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom has resigned, saying in a letter to Theresa May “I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result”.

Mrs Leadsom’s resignation comes amid fierce opposition among Tory MPs against the Prime Minister’s latest Brexit plan.

Explaining the timing of her decision to resign on the eve of polling day in the European elections, Mrs Leadsom said: “I considered carefully the timing of this decision, but I cannot fulfil my duty as Leader of the House tomorrow, to announce a Bill with new elements that I fundamentally oppose.

“I fully respect the integrity, resolution and determination that you have shown during your time as Prime Minister.

“No one has wanted you to succeed more than I have, but I do now urge you to make the right decisions in the interests of the country, this Government and our party.” More to follow...

