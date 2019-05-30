Hospital staff fear for safety because of parking shortage at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

A SHORTAGE of parking at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary is putting the safety of staff at risk, Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs claimed as he launched a campaign for a review of parking at hospitals across Scotland.

Many staff at the Infirmary have had their parking permits - paid for from their wages - removed ahead of the opening of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People at the same site, which will put more pressure on spaces.

And more than 23,000 people have backed an online petition demanding that NHS staff are entitled to safe parking conditions at work.

Mr Briggs, a Lothian MSP, said: “The shortage of staff parking at the Infirmary has become a real issue that will put NHS staff at risk.

“Some have been told they should park at a park and ride site but they feel vulnerable having to go and get their car after finishing their shift late at night.

“People are rightly outraged about staff being charged to park at work and have raised serious concerns about staff being able to get home quickly after a shift, many of whom work incredibly long hours.”

He said it was not right that NHS staff should have to pay to park at work. And he said parking costs for patients and visitors were far high. “That’s why we want to see a national review of hospital parking, and for NHS staff to be refunded the cost of their parking.”

Theresa Fyffe, director of the Royal College of Nursing Scotland, said parking was a big issue for her members. “While there is a balance to be struck between meeting the needs of patients, visitors and staff and encouraging more people to use public transport, for those working shifts, public transport is often not an option to get to and from work early in the morning or later at night.

“Many nursing staff are concerned for their safety walking around hospital sites or travelling on public transport late at night.

“At a time when hospitals are struggling to attract enough nursing staff, these issues around access to car parking are having an impact on recruitment and retention.

NHS Lothian chief executive Tim Davison said extra parking spaces had been created to accommodate the new hospital. “The provision is in line with planning regulations and means that the proportionate ratio of people to spaces will be broadly similar. We have also applied for planning permission to create further additional spaces on the site.

“While the overwhelming majority of staff will retain their permits, regrettably some staff have been informed that their application has been unsuccessful. There is an appeals process and we are actively engaging with staff to listen to their concerns.”