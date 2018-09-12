Hope Over Fear: pro-Scottish independence rally returning to Glasgow

Have your say

Independence supporters will gather almost four years on from Scotland’s referendum in Glasgow this weekend.

The annual Hope Over Fear rally will be lead by former MSP Tommy Sheridan and take place in the city’s George Square on Saturday, 15th September, from 11am until 5pm.

The programme for the day will be released to the public later today.

Already lined up to address the rally are SNP MSPs Alex Neil, Sandra White, Gil Paterson and Colin Beatie. Also speaking is SNP Inverclyde Council Group Leader and recent Deputy Leader candidate, Chris McEleny.

Last year, Police Scotland estimated around 1,500 people attended the event.

