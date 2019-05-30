Home Secretary Sajid Javid mocked on Twitter for Scottish independence 'allow' comment

Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to mock Sajid Javid over his Indyref2 comments.

The Home Secretary was blasted with criticism yesterday after announcing that if he were to become Prime Minister he would not 'allow' another referendum on Scottish independence.

Mr Javid, MP for Bromsgrove, said: "If I become PM, I won’t allow a second Scottish independence referendum. People stated views clearly in 2014, so there should be no second vote. Nicola Sturgeon should spend more time improving public services in Scotland, and less time grandstanding."

His comments were immediately criticised by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who has said that Westminster's refusal to hand Holyrood the power to stage a second vote on leaving the UK is "unsustainable".

She replied: "Memo to Tory leadership candidates: A majority of Scots - independence supporters and opponents alike - will not accept being told by a Tory PM that we are not ‘allowed’ to choose our own future."

Home Secretary Sajid Javid. Picture: PA

Since the spat, the MP has been mocked on social media by thousands of Scots, using #PermissionFromSajid.

Former SNP deputy Angus Robertson posted a picture of his dogs this morning (Thursday): "Dear @sajidjavid, Freyja and Marnie are desperate for a walk. Is it ok for me to take them out now? #PermissionFromSajid."

Carol Monagham, SNP MP for Glasgow North West, posted: "Have given my husband a long to-do list for today but he’s not willing to get started until he has his #PermissionFromSajid."

The posts have prompted much reaction for their humour.

Former Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath SNP MP Roger Mullin, now director of Momentous Change Ltd, said: "The power of humour brilliantly used by many seeking #PermissionFromSajid. Humour can be a wonderful, if underused, campaign asset. #indyref2."