Holyrood's Brexit debate branded "self-indulgent posturing"

SCOTTISH Green MSPs have been branded “self-indulgent” for using Scottish Parliament time to demand the revoking of Article 50 if there is no second referendum on Brexit.

Holyrood will tomorrow debate a motion lodged by the Scottish Greens which could result in a symbolic vote to revoke Article 50. The debate comes before Westminster even decides how to progress with indicative votes which will seek to find a Brexit plan which can command a majority of MPs support.

The motion, from Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie, commends the “more than five million signatories” on the UK Parliament petition to revoke Article 50, and states that “unless the UK secures a sufficient extension to the Brexit process to organise and conduct a People’s Vote with an option to remain in the EU, the UK’s notification under Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union should be revoked immediately.”

The Scottish Conservatives will seek to radically amend the motion so that it backs the result of the 2016 referendum and a withdrawal agreement. But a spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives today said: “This is typical, self-indulgent posturing from the Greens. They could be raising any number of important matters within the competence of the Scottish Parliament. Instead, they’re using their time to whine about Brexit for an afternoon.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said: “Given that Brexit, the biggest political crisis of our lifetime, was brought about entirely due to infighting in the Tory party, I’m not surprised they don’t want to talk about it.”

It is expected that the Scottish Greens motion will be supported by the Scottish Government, though External Affairs Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop, has lodged an amendment which "calls on the UK Government to stop ignoring the views of this Parliament and the overwhelming majority of people in Scotland who wish to remain in the EU."