Holyrood row breaks out over "fawning" Royal baby motion

A Holyrood spat has broken out over the Royal baby after a Tory MSP was accused of issuing a "fawning" motion in Parliament by Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Alexander Stewart, a list MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, has lodged a motion congratulating "their Royal Highnesses, the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, on the birth of their son on 23 April 2018 which was St George's Day."

It adds that the "Prince was present for the birth and that the countess and her child are both doing well."

The motion concludes that the Scottish Parliament "acknowledges the new-born boy, who will be fifth in line to the Throne, is still to be officially named, and sends its very best wishes to all."

But Mr Harvie has lodged an amendment, adding his congratulations to "thousands of children born in the UK on the same day."

The Greens leader adds that 30 per cent will be born into poverty.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet the media with their new born son outside hospital

The Glasgow MSP adds that this "scandalous level of poverty and inequality in society is unlikely to be corrected until politicians and media outlets stop fetishising privilege and fawning over those who enjoy it."

Mr Harvie's intervention was described as a "truth bomb" by fellow Green MSP Ross Greer.