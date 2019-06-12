Holyrood chief Sir Paul Grice quits after 20 years at Scottish Parliament

The Scottish Parliament's top official is to quit after being involved at Holyrood since the onset of devolution.

Tributes have been paid from across the political spectrum after Sir Paul Grice announced that he is to stand down in September.

Read more: Holyrood voting system 'hard to understand' says top official

He is to take up the role of Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Queen Margaret University.

In a letter to MSPs he says it has been a "fantastically rewarding" two decades.

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have been involved with the Parliament since the beginning and to have had the opportunity to play a part in its development into a successful and well-respected institution," Sir Paul stated.

"My enthusiasm for the Parliament and commitment to what it stands for is undimmed, but now feels like the right time for me to go."

Read more: Ken Macintosh: Scottish Parliament is yet to ‘get it right’

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: "As we look back over the past 20 years, I would want to pay tribute to Paul’s leadership, his knowledge and his commitment to the Parliament all of which have been vital in guiding the organisation through the many changes we have witnessed."

Tory Deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said: "On behalf of the Scottish Conservatives I would like to thank Sir Paul Grice for his service and wish him every happiness in his new role."