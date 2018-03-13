HMS Trent officially named at Govan shipyard

The latest naval ship to be built on the River Clyde has been officially named at a ceremony in Glasgow this morning.

HMS Trent is the third river class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) to be assembled at the historic Govan yard, which is owned by defence giant BAE.

It will be floated in the coming days before being towed to the nearby Scotstoun yard for final fitting out.

Shipyard workers and guests watched as Mrs Pamela Potts, Trent’s sponsor and wife of Vice Admiral Duncan Potts, named the vessel.

Once commissioned, the vessel will aid in a range of operations including counter-terrorism and anti-smuggling to secure the UK’s borders.

Mrs Potts released a bottle of Nelson’s gin in against the ship’s hull to officially name the vessel.

Iain Stevenson, managing director of BAE Systems Naval Ships, said: “This is another landmark moment for the river class offshore patrol vessel programme and an important day that honours the traditions of the Royal Navy.

“Today is made even more special as we are able to see the full scale of Trent as she prepares to enter the water for the very first time in the next few days. This is yet another reminder of the importance of what we do.”

Defence Minister Guto Bebb MP said: “As the third of five offshore patrol vessels being built in Scotland, Trent will soon be part of a fleet of highly capable ships. These new vessels will keep the UK safe by conducting counter-terrorism, anti-piracy, anti-smuggling and other vital maritime operations.

“UK Defence has invested in an unprecedented ship-building production line in Glasgow and the city’s shipyards with their 1,700 highly skilled engineers and technicians are benefiting from full order books for the next two decades.”

After the naming ceremony Trent will be loaded onto an awaiting barge which will then lower her into the water before her outfitting and systems installation.

Trent is expected to be delivered to the Royal Navy in the second half of 2018.

In February, HMS Forth, the first of five river class OPVs departed Glasgow and her birthplace on the Clyde, to make her way to the home port at Portsmouth Naval Base.

HMS Forth was the first completed complex warship to leave Glasgow since HMS Duncan in 2013.