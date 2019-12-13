Here are all 15 of Scotland’s new MPs after the General Election 2019

These are the MPs that won new seats across Scotland this general election, and who they won them from.

1. Richard Gordon Thomson - SNP Richard Gordon Thomson won the Gordon seat from previous holder Colin Clark of the Conservative Party

2. Stephen Flynn - SNP Stephen Flynn won the Aberdeen South seat from previous holder Ross Thomson of the Conservative Party

3. Wendy Chamberlain - Liberal Democrats Wendy Chamberlain won the North East Fife seat from previous holder Stephen Gethins of the SNP

4. Dave Doogan - SNP Dave Doogan won the Angus seat from previous holder Kirstene Hair of the Conservative party

