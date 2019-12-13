These are the 15 new MPs in Scotland following the results

Here are all 15 of Scotland’s new MPs after the General Election 2019

The SNP bagged 48 out of the 59 seats in Scotland during the General Election, with the Conservative party losing seven of its seats and Labour only holding on to one.

These are the MPs that won new seats across Scotland this general election, and who they won them from.

Richard Gordon Thomson won the Gordon seat from previous holder Colin Clark of the Conservative Party

1. Richard Gordon Thomson - SNP

Stephen Flynn won the Aberdeen South seat from previous holder Ross Thomson of the Conservative Party

2. Stephen Flynn - SNP

Wendy Chamberlain won the North East Fife seat from previous holder Stephen Gethins of the SNP

3. Wendy Chamberlain - Liberal Democrats

Dave Doogan won the Angus seat from previous holder Kirstene Hair of the Conservative party

4. Dave Doogan - SNP

