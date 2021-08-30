Health secretary Humza Yousaf voluntarily self isolating after contact with positive Covid case

The minister is believed not to have been deemed a close contact by Test and Protect after contact with the same person as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who was isolating yesterday while waiting for results of a PCR test. She revealed this morning that her test had been negative, allowing her to end her isolation.

However, despite not being instructed to isolate, Mr Yousaf has decided to do so as a precaution.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His planned visit to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Monday to officially open the Scotland’s Major Trauma Centre for the South East has been cancelled.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and health secretary Humza Yousaf visited the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank, near Glasgow together last week. Picture: PA

Under the latest contact tracing rules, only those who are deemed very close contacts to a positive person need to self-isolate. If they have been double vaccinated, or are under 18, they can leave isolation after a negative PCR test.

On Sunday night, Ms Sturgeon tweeted she had had notification that she had been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid and was isolating, pending the result of a PCR test.

However, this morning, she wrote that her test had been negative, but that she would continue to take lateral flow tests “as a precaution”.

She said: “Relieved to report that my PCR test is negative. Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated - with second dose more than 2 weeks ago - that means I no longer need to isolate. I’ll still be doing regular LFD tests as added precaution tho - and encourage everyone else to do likewise.”

She is due to take part in an event at the Edinburgh International Book Festival tonight, where she will interview Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart. A spokeswoman for the book festival said that the talk, ‘Douglas Stuart with Nicola Sturgeon: Welcome Home, Shuggie Bain’ would go ahead as planned. However, before the First Minister revealed the results of her test, the spokeswoman said that it would update the public as to whether there would be any changes to the format of the event.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.