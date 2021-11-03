Health Secretary Humza Yousaf reports nursery to Care Inspectorate over discrimination fears

Mr Yousaf claims that Little Scholars in Broughty Ferry told his family there were no spaces for his two-year-old daughter Amal.

However, an investigation by the Daily Record later showed that when submitted applications to the nursery under the names Aqsa Akhtar and Susan Blake, only the latter was approved.

According to the BBC, Mr Yousaf also said that a white friend made an enquiry at the nursery just two days later they were offered a space.

Humza Yousaf has criticised the nursery.

The nursery has previously denied any allegations of discrimination.

Mr Yousaf told the BBC: "I'm really upset that at the age of two, my daughter, though she's oblivious to it all, has suffered discrimination.

"Tell us why three Muslim-sounding families were rejected and in some cases, less than 24 hours later, white Scottish families were accepted.

"There can be no reasonable explanation for that, and if there is one, then tell it to us.

"But so far, the nursery has failed to do so."

It is understood that Mr yousaf’s concerns have been raised with the Care Inspectorate.

A spokesperson for Little Scholars Day Nursery said: “This is an extremely suspicious and highly misleading statement, issued to the media without any notice being given to us and with a particularly inaccurate and partisan spin.

“Contrary to the media statement issued by the Care Inspectorate, there were no findings of discrimination or any issues with a lack of equality upheld by the investigation or contained within its official report.

“We have therefore instructed our lawyers to demand answers from the Care Inspectorate as to how this inaccurate statement was issued.

“As a small family business, we’re always looking at ways we can improve things. Whilst the Care Inspectorate found our admission procedure could be improved, this had nothing to do with discrimination or equality and within a few days of becoming aware of Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla’s complaint, we reviewed and updated our system for dealing with admissions.

“We never had the slightest doubt that the complaint against our manager’s character and integrity would be rejected. She is a long-standing and highly valued member of our team, and it’s been hugely upsetting to see her face such unfair and untrue allegations.”