Harry Potter author JK Rowling granted permission to chop trees surrounding 17th century Edinburgh mansion

HARRY Potter author JK Rowling has been given the go-ahead to lop down massive trees surrounding her mansion which are blocking out street lights.

The Leylandii hedge towers over the pavements outside the writer's mansion in Edinburgh.

The author was already planning to take action and tree surgeons submitted a planning application to the council on her behalf.

Officials from the City of Edinburgh Council recently wrote to Miss Rowling, asking her to have the trees cut down as a "matter of urgency". A letter sent to the author in April claimed the trees are blocking light from lampposts.

The programme of tree works suggested by them has now been given the green light by planning officials.

It states the hedge will be cut at the top and the sides by workmen using an 80ft cherry picker.

Parts of the hedge which border neighbouring properties will be cut down as well as those which are affecting the street lights. PIC: Google

In their letter to Miss Rowling, council officials said: "It has been observed that foliage overhanging the pathway adjacent to your property is obstructing street lighting columns.

"Please arrange for the foliage to be cut back and maintained to the line of the back of the footway.

"Please action this as a matter of urgency as the foliage is blocking light from these street lighting columns.

"A statutory notice may be issued in due course if the necessary action has not been taken."

Miss Rowling declined to comment on the matter but a source revealed that plans to cut the trees back were already in place before any approach was made from the council.

An insider said: "Measures to have the work done were already lined up before the letter was sent.

"The plans include traffic management so everything needed should be in place."

The 30ft trees help screen the multi-millionairess' 17th century home from onlookers but require regular trimming and maintenance. PIC: Google

The work is a necessary step because Miss Rowling's property is in a conservation area. The Leylandii hedge is also protected by a Tree Preservation Order.

In 2015, work to cut back the same hedge caused tailbacks after temporary traffic lights were set up.

Miss Rowling was recently named in joint 14th position on the Sunday Times Rich List, with an estimated £750million fortune.

The 53-year-old started writing as a single mother on benefits, sitting in cafes to escape the chill of her unheated flat. She wrote the first of her Potter series in Nicolson's Cafe in Edinburgh.