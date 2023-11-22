‘Hammer blow’: Politicians react to planned closure of Grangemouth oil refinery

The move has been described as devastating for workers and the economy

Grangemouth

The planned closure of Scotland’s sole oil refinery has been described as a “hammer blow” for the local and national economy.

Petroineos, which owns the plant at Grangemouth, said it will become a fuel import terminal.

The company said in a statement: “The timescale for any operational change has not yet been determined but the work will take around 18 months to complete and the refinery is therefore expected to continue operating until spring 2025.”

Around 500 people are directly employed at Grangemouth, where oil has been refined for a century.

Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden said: “This is devastating news for the workers at Grangemouth and will be a hammer blow for the local and national economy if it goes ahead.

“The hostile attitude shown towards Scotland’s oil and gas industry from the SNP-Green Government – as well as Keir Starmer and Labour’s betrayal of the sector – will have been a factor behind this decision.

"They all fail to recognise the need for oil and gas – such as the refinery at Grangemouth – to be part of Scotland and the UK’s energy mix for years to come. Instead, the highly-skilled workforce at Grangemouth have been delivered the worst possible news at a difficult time.

“The SNP-Green Government must act now. We have requested an urgent statement from ministers today in the Scottish Parliament to outline what this will mean for workers and what decisive action will be taken to support them.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesman Willie Rennie said it was “a dark day for the workers at Grangemouth”. He added: “If the ‘just transition’ is to be more than just a slogan it must deliver a future for the workers and for the Grangemouth site. The Scottish and UK governments must step up now.”

Green MSP Gillian Mackay accused refinery operators of abandoning hundreds of workers. She said: “This is an appalling way to treat workers who only months ago were being promised that they would be part of a just transition for the site. Instead they are being told their jobs are at risk just weeks before Christmas.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his executives must explain themselves to the community that has for 100 years worked and loyally supported this site, and fully expected a better and more sustainable future that would support generations more.

“I grew up less than 200 yards from the plant and I can tell you right now that workers at the plant are bewildered, betrayed and furious at finding out about this from a story on the internet long after shareholders were made aware.

“They have been given next to no information. In fact, I broke the news to one senior union official. I am now calling for an urgent summit to be held, including the Grangemouth Just Transition Board who must share what they knew and when.

“Make no mistake, we must move away from fossil fuels. But this is the exact opposite of a just transition. This is not a staged change towards a more sustainable way of working.

“This is the industry cutting and running and offshoring expertise to continue making as much profit as possible. Fat cats cannot be trusted with the future of communities, all they care about is their shareholders.

“It has all the hallmarks of a business that having squeezed what it can out of its workforce knows it is running out of road and is looking to cut and run and to hell with the consequences.

“I have already raised this matter with government colleagues and I am seeking assurances that the focus will be on what we can do to support the workers and the community, not give handouts to a climate wrecking business giant that has abandoned them.”

Trade union Unite said it will “leave no stone unturned” in its fight to save jobs at Grangemouth. “This proposal clearly raises concerns for the livelihoods of our members but also poses major questions over energy supply and security going forward,” Sharon Graham, the union’s general secretary, said.

“Unite will leave no stone unturned in the fight for jobs and will hold politicians to account for their actions.”

Derek Thomson, the union’s Scottish secretary, said: “Unite continues to engage with Petroineos, and we urge other stakeholders such as the Scottish and UK governments to do the same due to the implications that this proposal will have for the economies of the devolved and reserved administrations.

“Every option must be on the table in order to secure the hundreds of highly skilled jobs based at the Grangemouth complex for the long-term.”

Franck Demay, the chief executive of Petroineos Refining, said the Grangemouth announcement does not change anything at the refinery currently, adding: “As the energy transition gathers pace, this is a necessary step in adapting our business to reflect the decline in demand for the type of fuels we produce.

“As a prudent operator, we must plan accordingly but the precise timeline for implementing any change has yet to be determined. This is the start of a journey to transform our operation from one that manufactures fuel products, into a business that imports finished fuel products for onward distribution to customers."