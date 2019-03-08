Greens urge Nicola Sturgeon for 20mph limit across Scotland

The First Minister has been urged to support a 20mph speed limit in all residential areas across Scotland.

Scottish Greens MSP Alison Johnstone used her first questions as the party’s new joint leader to call for support for the speed limit plan, which she said would save children’s lives. Urging Nicola Sturgeon to back the Safer Streets Bill that would introduce national mandatory 20mph speed limits on residential streets, Ms Johnstone said: “The health and safety of our children can’t depend on what part of the country they live in.”

Alison Johnstone MSP.

READ MORE: Catching 20mph speeders ‘not a priority’ - Police Scotland



Ms Johnstone, who now shares leadership responsibilities with Patrick Harvie in Holyrood, said: “Some parts of Scotland have made their streets safer, healthier places, including here in Edinburgh, where a 20mph speed limit has been rolled out. More lives are being saved.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “Many authorities already have 20mph speed limits and I would encourage local authorities to consider that where they think it’s appropriate.” She stressed the need for balance between government’s national leadership and the autonomy of local authorities, but added: “I can give an assurance that I will listen very closely to the arguments that are made as Mark Ruskell brings forward his bill.”

“Paramount importance must be attached to the safety of children so I absolutely commit to listening carefully to these arguments,” she said.