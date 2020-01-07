Grangemouth refinery worker rushed to hospital

Have your say

A worker has been rushed to hospital after suffering an injury at the Grangemouth Ineos oil refinery this morning.

It is understood the man injured his hand while dealing with machinery.

He was later transported by ambulance to St John's hospital in Livingston, West Lothian.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokewoman said: “We received a call at 11.15 hours to attend an incident at the Grangemouth Refinery.

An ambulance was sent to scene along with our Emergency Medical Retrieval team and the Air Ambulance as a precaution. One male patient in their 30s was taken to St John’s Hospital for further treatment.”