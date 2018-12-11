Government row with John Bercow steps up as Minister questions impartiality

The Government’s relationship with the Commons Speaker John Bercow has hit a new low after a senior minister publicly questioned his impartiality.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom attacked Mr Bercow after he criticised the Government’s handling of the postponement of the Brexit deal meaningful vote.

The Speaker also mocked Philip Hammond after the Chancellor told Labour MPs to vote for Theresa May’s Brexit deal so “we can all move on”.

On Monday Mr Bercow made a pointed address from the chair, warning the Prime Minister that cancelling the meaningful vote without the agreement of MPs would be “deeply discourteous”.

READ MORE: Theresa May warned over negotiation by EU

Commons leader Mrs Leadsom, who has previously clashed with the Speaker during her time in the role - including during Monday’s debate, told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential.”

Asked whether she believed his position was “tainted”, she replied: “He’s made his views known on Brexit... it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

A spokeswoman for the Speaker’s office said: “Impartiality has been the watchword for John Bercow’s speakership. He is fair to all sides - both government and opposition - and to different points of view within and between parties. He has never allowed his personal views to influence his chairing of debates and statements.

“In fact, many would observe that his passionate view that all voices should be heard has led to statements and question times running on longer than anticipated.”

Yesterday the Commons Speaker pulled Mr Hammond up in Treasury questions after he told Labour MPs “there is a deal on the table” and said they should vote for it.

Mr Bercow responded: “It’s quite difficult to vote for something if there isn’t a vote.”

To laughter from MPs, Mr Bercow added: “I’m trying to help him but it’s a point that’s so blindingly obvious I’m surprised that I have to state it.”

In May, Mr Bercow hit the headlines after being accused of calling Mrs Leadsom a “stupid woman” and “f****** useless”.

In November, they clashed again after Mrs Leadsom continued a private chat as MPs sought clarity on procedure from the Speaker.